Morning Consult Poll: More See Dems as Extreme, Lose Faith in Party

By    |   Tuesday, 26 September 2023 07:27 PM EDT

More Americans see the Democratic Party as extreme than they do the GOP, and they are losing faith in the party of President Joe Biden to keep them safe, a new Morning Consult poll finds.

That's a "significant reversal" from the previous presidential election cycle, Morning Consult's Lead Politics Analyst Cameron Easley writes.

"U.S. voters are now more likely to see the Republican Party as capable of governing, keeping the country safe and tackling the big issues compared with the Democratic Party," Easley said. "These crossing trend lines provide a stark contrast from the lead-up to 2020 when Morning Consult surveys showed public opinion on the same questions was more static."

The survey also found voters less likely now than in 2020 to see the Republican Party as stale and more likely to see the Democratic Party this way.

Voters also see the GOP as being more responsible over the past four years.

"It's not just that some voters have lost faith in the Democratic Party's stewardship of the country — they also see the party as moving asymmetrically away from ideological moderation," Easley writes.

Jack Gournell

Jack Gournell, a Newsmax general assignment writer and editor, covering news, politics, media, and culture. He has over 35 years of experience in journalism.

