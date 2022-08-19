Dems' 7-Figure Ad Buy Will Tout Inflation Reduction Act

A new seven-figure ad buy is being launched by the Democratic National Committee to highlight recent Democrat successes and to tout the signing of the climate, healthcare, and tax bill, CNN is reporting.

The plan "includes a national cable buy, gas station advertisements, digital ads, and print, digital and radio buys in Black, Spanish-language, multi-lingual AAPI, and Native American media outlets across the country, and more," one DNC official told the news network.

As the November midterms near, White House and Democratic Party officials understand it is critical to explain to voters the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The DNC's efforts are intended to draw contrasts with Republicans.

"While Democrats celebrate lowering healthcare, prescription drug, and utility costs, and finally ensuring big corporations pay their fair share, the DNC is also holding congressional Republicans accountable for siding with special interests and pushing an extreme MAGA agenda that costs families," the DNC official said.

The Republican National Committee slammed Democrat for their actions.

"Every single Democrat voted to raise taxes during a recession and employ 87,000 new IRS agents to audit hardworking Americans. Democrats are working overtime to make life more difficult for families and small businesses," an RNC spokesperson, Emma Vaughn, told Newsmax.

In addition to the ad buys, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris expect to travel around the county in the coming weeks to detail the law.

Meanwhile, Republicans launched an ad targeting Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, for supporting passage of the legislation.

"We'll see a lot more of these ads in the coming month," a GOP strategist told Axios of the Republican ads. "They are effective and every Democrat supported this bill."

