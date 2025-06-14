Former Illinois Democrat House Speaker Sentenced to Prison

Former Illinois Democrat House Speaker Mike Madigan, the longest-serving state legislative leader in the nation, is going to prison.

Madigan was convicted in February by a Chicago jury on 10 of 23 charges, finding him guilty of bribery, conspiracy, and wire fraud. The charges included involvement in a scheme with regional utility ComEd, described by ABC7 in Chicago, "that enriched his allies in exchange for favorable legislation." He was sentenced by a federal judge to 7 1/2 years in prison and ordered to pay a fine of $2.5 million. His prison term is set to begin in October.

U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey minced no words during the sentencing of the 83-year-old former legislator, calling the trial proceedings "a nauseating display of perjury and evasion."

"You lied. You did not have to. You had a right to sit there and exercise your right to silence," Blakey said. The judge chastised Madigan for going too far in his defense. "But you took the stand and you took the law into your own hands."

Madigan was referenced by many in the Illinois political scene as the "Velvet Hammer." ABC7 reported that he was known for being "quiet but hard-nosed." Madigan's career spanned a half century with nearly 40 years as Illinois House speaker, making him the longest-serving legislative leader in the country. He also chaired the state Democratic Party for more than 20 years. He left the state Legislature in 2021.

David Greising, President of the Better Government Association, told ABC7 that the residents of Illinois are still paying for Madigan's activities. "We saw the public get a corruption tax for years and years, and we're still paying that tax, frankly, when you look at the legislation that was passed."