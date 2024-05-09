Companies Look to Rebrand 'DEI' Policies Without Ditching Controversial Practice

Companies worried about the legal and political ramifications of their embrace of “woke” initiatives that prioritize and incentivize opportunities for purportedly marginalized groups of people seem to be dropping catchy “ESG” and “DEI” labels without “doing away with the basic practice,” experts say.

As some states look to scrutinize policies known as ESG – or environmental, social, and corporate governance – rules, which include the popular subset DEI – or diversity, equity, and inclusion – programs, corporations appear to be altering the way they present what they call their inclusive policies.