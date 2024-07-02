Our Revolution Survey: Progressives, 67%, Want Biden Out

A majority of progressive voters want President Joe Biden to suspend his campaign in the wake of his debate performance, according to a new survey.

Our Revolution, a progressive advocacy group, surveyed 17,410 Democrats in all 50 states via email in the 72 hours following the debate and found 67% of respondents think Biden should suspend his presidential campaign.

The survey said 32% of voters are less likely to support Biden after the debates while 57% said it did not affect their support. Fifteen percent said they are unlikely to vote for Biden if he remains the nominee.

The survey found 94% of voter are worried about a second Donald Trump term, while 84% of respondents said they feel either sad, frustrated or angry. Only 9% of respondents said they feel fired up or hopeful following the debate.

The results of the survey come amid calls from some panicked Democrats for Biden to step aside in the wake of his widely panned debate performance, but so far, his campaign has refused.

A Suffolk University/USA Today survey released Monday showed nearly one-third of voters are more inclined to support Trump following the first presidential debate, while most respondents believe Democrats should consider replacing Biden as their nominee.

More than 40% of Democrats believe Biden should be replaced following his debate performance. Only 10% of all voters said Biden's debate performance increased their likelihood of voting for him, and 9% said the debate made them more inclined to back a third-party candidate.