Tags: death penalty | poll | crime

Poll: Less Than Half of Americans Support Capital Punishment

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is escorted from the courtroom after his sentencing. He was sentenced to 17 consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. (Amy Beth Bennett-Pool/Getty Images)

Thursday, 10 November 2022 04:12 PM EST

Support for the death penalty has fallen across the country, with less than half of respondents saying they support the practice in a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.

Rasmussen asked Americans: "Do you favor or oppose the death penalty?" The report shows less than half favor:

  • 46% said they favor.
  • 28% said they oppose.
  • 26% aren't sure.

Rasmussen previously found that 49% of Americans supported the death penalty in 2019, and 63% favored the practice in 2011.

Those who said they support the death penalty were also asked, "Do you favor the carrying out of death sentences in a more timely fashion? Or should the death sentence be delayed as long as necessary to allow all legal appeals to be exhausted?" The results were compelling for an expedient result:

  • 64% said they "favor carrying out death sentences in a more timely fashion."
  • 29% said that "death sentence should be delayed as long as necessary to allow all legal appeals to be exhausted."
  • 7% aren't sure.

Those same respondents were also asked if their home state executes those who have been convicted and sentenced to death in a timely fashion:

  • 16% said yes.
  • 50% said no.
  • 34% aren't sure.

Rasmussen polled 1,000 Americans across the country from October 16-17, 2022 with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Support for the death penalty has fallen across the country, with less than half of respondents saying they support the practice in a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.
Thursday, 10 November 2022 04:12 PM
