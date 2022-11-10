Poll: Less Than Half of Americans Support Capital Punishment

Support for the death penalty has fallen across the country, with less than half of respondents saying they support the practice in a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.
Rasmussen asked Americans: "Do you favor or oppose the death penalty?" The report shows less than half favor:
- 46% said they favor.
- 28% said they oppose.
- 26% aren't sure.
Rasmussen previously found that 49% of Americans supported the death penalty in 2019, and 63% favored the practice in 2011.
Those who said they support the death penalty were also asked, "Do you favor the carrying out of death sentences in a more timely fashion? Or should the death sentence be delayed as long as necessary to allow all legal appeals to be exhausted?" The results were compelling for an expedient result:
- 64% said they "favor carrying out death sentences in a more timely fashion."
- 29% said that "death sentence should be delayed as long as necessary to allow all legal appeals to be exhausted."
- 7% aren't sure.
Those same respondents were also asked if their home state executes those who have been convicted and sentenced to death in a timely fashion:
- 16% said yes.
- 50% said no.
- 34% aren't sure.
Rasmussen polled 1,000 Americans across the country from October 16-17, 2022 with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.
