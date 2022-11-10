Poll: Less Than Half of Americans Support Capital Punishment

Support for the death penalty has fallen across the country, with less than half of respondents saying they support the practice in a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.

Rasmussen asked Americans: "Do you favor or oppose the death penalty?" The report shows less than half favor:

46% said they favor.

28% said they oppose.

26% aren't sure.

Rasmussen previously found that 49% of Americans supported the death penalty in 2019, and 63% favored the practice in 2011.

Those who said they support the death penalty were also asked, "Do you favor the carrying out of death sentences in a more timely fashion? Or should the death sentence be delayed as long as necessary to allow all legal appeals to be exhausted?" The results were compelling for an expedient result:

64% said they "favor carrying out death sentences in a more timely fashion."

29% said that "death sentence should be delayed as long as necessary to allow all legal appeals to be exhausted."

7% aren't sure.

Those same respondents were also asked if their home state executes those who have been convicted and sentenced to death in a timely fashion:

16% said yes.

50% said no.

34% aren't sure.

Rasmussen polled 1,000 Americans across the country from October 16-17, 2022 with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.