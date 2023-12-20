Dem Rival Dean Phillips Attacks Biden for Downgrading N.H.

Long-shot Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips released an ad on Wednesday criticizing President Joe Biden for his refusal to file for the New Hampshire primary, the Washington Examiner has reported.

The Minnesota congressman has been concentrating on New Hampshire to try and take advantage of the opportunity provided by the absence of Biden to bolster his campaign.

"For a century, New Hampshire has held the first-in-the-nation primary, and Granite Staters have faithfully carried out that grave responsibility, propelling the candidacies of some and ending the candidacies of others," according to the one-minute ad, which is a $250,000 buy and will run until December 26 in the state, Politico reported.

"Now, Joe Biden has ordered New Hampshire to step aside," the ad says, referring to the DNC's controversial change to the primary calendar when it moved to push South Carolina into the coveted role. "That's not the New Hampshire way."

The ad continues that "Congressman Dean Phillips is meeting with New Hampshire voters in diners, on street corners, and in taverns, the way it's always been done."

Politico stated that the ad attempts to cast Phillips as a commonsense problem solver who has the ability to defeat Donald Trump in the national election.

Although many Democrats in the state are upset that New Hampshire has lost its coveted spot, many of the most prominent figures in the party there have backed a concerted attempt since October to write Biden in during the primary next month, the Washington Examiner reported.

Those supporting that attempt contend the stakes are too high to risk for another Trump term in the White House, and that it is therefore not worth holding a grudge against Biden and the Democratic National Committee for what could be seen as a slight against New Hampshire.