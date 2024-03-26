David Harris Jr.'s New Show Starts on Newsmax2

"Unapologetically patriotic" conservative commentator David Harris Jr. — a catalyst for transformation — has debuted his new show on Newsmax2.

"David Harris Jr. The Pulse" debuted Monday and airs live every weeknight at 8 p.m. ET on Newsmax2.

Newsmax2 is the network's free streaming channel available on the Newsmax App and OTT platforms like Roku, Samsung, Amazon, Pluto, and Xumo.

Find More on David Harris Show – Go Here Now

"I've signed with Newsmax!" Harris posted on his X account to announce his new venture.

Harris' "The Pulse" will offer hard-hitting analysis and opinion while tackling pressing issues, igniting thoughtful discourse, and empowering his audience to engage critically with the world around them.

Harris asked: "What would you all love to see on my show? Who would you love to see on my show? Watch via the Newsmax App!"

For years Harris has been an online social media sensation.

A self-described Black conservative, father, husband, and Christian, Harris has a combined total of more than 4 million social media followers.

He's also an entrepreneur, author, and podcast host.

On his podcast, Harris has interviewed such esteemed guests as Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Turning Point USA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk, and former President Donald Trump.

Harris is author of "Why I Couldn't Stay Silent," a book he said "tells a story of one man's pursuit to shine light in the darkness and make sense out of the gloom clouding our country's greatness."

Find More About Newsmax2