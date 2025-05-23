Amb. Danon: Forces at UN 'Facilitating Terrorism'

Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, slammed forces in the U.N. Security Council for "facilitating terrorism."

"While the blood of Israeli representatives is not yet dry on the sidewalk in Washington, the Security Council is meeting to condemn Israel," he stated. "This is a moral disgrace. Instead of condemning terrorism, it has become a tool serving those who carry it out."

Algeria published a draft of an anti-Israel resolution "less than 24 hours after the brutal terror attack, in which two employees of the Israeli embassy in Washington were murdered," Danon stated.

The Security Council will put the resolution to a vote on May 28.

"The draft demands the lifting of restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, the release of prisoners and a complete withdrawal from Gaza — without mentioning Hamas or the terror attacks waged against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023," the Israeli mission to the United Nations stated.

According to a copy viewed by JNS, the resolution draft in part expresses "grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip following the breach of the ceasefire agreement."

It also calls for "a permanent end to hostilities, the release of all hostages still in Gaza, the return of the remains of any deceased hostages still in Gaza to their families, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, as well as the start of a major multi-year reconstruction plan for Gaza."

And the draft insists upon "the immediate and unconditional lifting of all restrictions on the access of humanitarian aid into and its distribution throughout the Gaza Strip, as well as the restoration of electricity, water supply and other essential services."