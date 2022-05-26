×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: daniel defense

Maker of Rifle Used in Texas School Shooting to Skip NRA Convention

Maker of Rifle Used in Texas School Shooting to Skip NRA Convention
Stock photo of a Daniel Defense AR-15 semiautomatic rifle with custom Larue grips and stock and .223 ammunition and 30-round magazine. Daniel Defense, the manufacturer of the assault rifle used in the Uvalde school shooting in Texas, said Thursday it will not attend this weekend's NRA convention in Houston. (Dreamstime)

Thursday, 26 May 2022 08:40 PM

Daniel Defense, the manufacturer of the assault rifle used in the Uvalde school shooting in Texas, said Thursday it will not attend a convention this week in the state of the powerful National Rifle Association gun lobby.

"Daniel Defense is not attending the National Rifle Association ("NRA") meeting due to the horrifying tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, where one of our products was criminally misused," the company told AFP.

"We believe this week is not the appropriate time to be promoting our products in Texas at the NRA meeting," it said.

The convention will be held in Houston Friday-Sunday. 

Daniel Defense previously promised its full cooperation with the investigation into the Tuesday massacre, in which 19 young children and two teachers were killed.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and community devastated by this evil act," it said.

A week before the shooting, the company tweeted an image of a young boy sitting on the floor with an assault rifle across his legs, as an adult points a finger toward the weapon.

"Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it," text accompanying the picture said.

The Daniel Defense account has since been set so its tweets can only be viewed by approved followers.

© AFP 2022


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Daniel Defense, the manufacturer of the assault rifle used in the Uvalde school shooting in Texas, said Thursday it will not attend a convention this week in the state of the powerful National Rifle Association gun lobby."Daniel Defense is not attending the National Rifle...
daniel defense
218
2022-40-26
Thursday, 26 May 2022 08:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved