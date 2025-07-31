Report: Sen. Sullivan Blocking Naval Appointment

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, is blocking the confirmation of the Navy's top officer over Sullivan's desire to reopen a naval air station in his state, four sources told Politico.

The Navy has already gone five months without a confirmed leader. Sullivan's objections have nothing to do with Adm. Daryl Caudle, who was recently passed through the Senate Armed Services Committee without objection, Politico said.

Sullivan's goal is to pressure the Pentagon to reopen Adak Naval Air Station in the Aleutian Islands, according to Politico. The base, which housed 6,000 troops, was closed in 1997.

The senator has maintained that expanding U.S. military presence around Alaska is crucial to deterring China and Russia from making their presence felt in the region. Sullivan pushed to include funding to reopen the base in the megabill, which allocated $115 million for "'exploration and development of existing Arctic infrastructure," according to Politico.

Senate leaders now must strike a deal with Sullivan to get Caudle confirmed, Politico said. The position has been vacant since Adm. Lisa Franchetti was fired by President Donald Trump in February.

Caudle serves as Fleet Forces Command chief.

Sullivan did not respond to a request for comment from Politico. In 2020, he held up the promotion of C.Q. Brown to Air Force chief of staff.