White House Launching 30-Country Meeting on Cybercrime, Ransomware

The Biden administration plans to bring some 30 countries together this month for an online session to coordinate efforts to deal with the growing threat of ransomware and other cybercrim, the White House said Friday.

"Cyber threats affect the lives and livelihoods of American families and businesses," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement to CNN.

The meetings, which initially will be held virtually, were arranged in the wake of a growing number of ransomware attacks critical American infrastructure firms, one that shut down the Colonial Pipeline for days.

President Joe Biden was to formally announce the plan later Friday.

