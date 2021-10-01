×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Cybersecurity | Money | cybercrime | ransomware | summit

White House Launching 30-Country Meeting on Cybercrime, Ransomware

photo illustration of a ransomware attack
(Yanawut Suntornkij/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Friday, 01 October 2021 12:07 PM

The Biden administration plans to bring some 30 countries together this month for an online session to coordinate efforts to deal with the growing threat of ransomware and other cybercrim, the White House said Friday.

"Cyber threats affect the lives and livelihoods of American families and businesses," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement to CNN.

The meetings, which initially will be held virtually, were arranged in the wake of a growing number of ransomware attacks critical American infrastructure firms,  one that shut down the Colonial Pipeline for days.

President Joe Biden was to formally announce the plan later Friday.

Reporting from Reuters was used in compiling this article.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Biden administration plans to bring some 30 countries together this month for an online session to coordinate efforts to deal with the growing threat of ransomware and other cybercrim, the White House said Friday."Cyber threats affect the lives and livelihoods of...
cybercrime, ransomware, summit
112
2021-07-01
Friday, 01 October 2021 12:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved