Tags: cyber attack | school | security | privacy | data

Des Moines, Iowa, Cancels Classes Due to Cyber Attack

a computer screen warns the system was attacked by a virus
(Yui Mok/AP)

Monday, 09 January 2023 07:51 PM EST

Iowa's largest school district canceled classes for Tuesday after determining there was a cyber attack on its technology network.

Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that classes would be canceled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network."

The district said in a news release it took its internet and network services offline while it assessed the situation. It did not describe the nature of the attack or say whether sensitive information might have been stolen, and it did not immediately respond to a request for further information.

"Because many technology tools that support both classroom learning as well as the management and operation of the school district are not available at this time, the prudent decision is to close the district for the day," the district said.

Sports and other activities were allowed to continue as planned.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Newsfront
