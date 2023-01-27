Pro-Life Groups Protesting Drug Chains Planning to Distribute Abortion Pills

Pro-life activists are now protesting in front of drug store chains that have plans to distribute abortion-inducing mifepristone pills through the mail and in their stores with a prescription.

Breitbart reported Friday that about 100 people from the Live Action organization protested in front of a Walgreens stockholders meeting in California on Thursday.

"They are no longer a health care company but an abortion company. It is disgusting and repulsive to the American people that a pharmacist preparing allergy medication and blood pressure pills will now also be packaging and handing out deadly poison intended to kill children," Live Action President Lila Rose said in a statement to the news outlet.

"Walgreens — and other companies choosing to make a quick buck by pedaling the deadly abortion pill — can never be taken seriously as a health care company again. Mothers and children will not be safe until these drugs are taken off the market."

The drug companies, including CVS and Walgreens, are planning to distribute mifepristone, which are used with another pill to induce abortions, as long as they have a prescription by a health care provider, ending the regulation of in-person distribution, the report said.

According to WebMD, mifepristone is used to cause an abortion in pregnancies up to 10 weeks, up to 70 days after the first day of a woman's last menstruation, by blocking the natural substance progesterone, which is necessary for the pregnancy to continue.

The Food and Drug Administration website said the medication was first approved by the agency in September 2000 to end pregnancies up to seven weeks, but that was extended to 10 weeks in 2016.

"Under the Mifepristone REMS [risk evaluation and mitigation strategy] Program, mifepristone must be dispensed by or under the supervision of a certified prescriber or by certified pharmacies for prescriptions issued by certified prescribers," the FDA states. "Under the Mifepristone REMS Program, mifepristone may be dispensed in-person or by mail."

The New York Times reported that the medication is used in more than half of pregnancy terminations in the U.S. and is increasing in demand following last June's U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned 1973's Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

The high court ruling sent the issue back to the individual states to decide, resulting in several states restricting abortion.

One of the drug manufacturers, GenBioPro, filed a lawsuit in West Virginia and Dr. Amy Bryant, an OB-GYN, filed a lawsuit in North Carolina to prevent those states from blocking dispensing the drug through the mail, ABC News reported Wednesday.

"North Carolina cannot stand in the shoes of [the] FDA to impose restrictions on medication access that FDA determined are not appropriate and that upset the careful balance FDA was directed by Congress to strike," read the complaint filed on Bryant's behalf by the law firm King & Spalding in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.