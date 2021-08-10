CNN's Chris Cuomo Advised Brother to Step Down as NY Governor: Report

CNN host Chris Cuomo advised his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), to resign, according to The New York Times.

The Times reported that two people familiar with the matter said that even though the younger Cuomo was on a planned birthday vacation, he has been in contact with his brother and finally advised him to step down after coming to the conclusion that the governor would not overcome the scandal, The Hill reports.

The elder Cuomo, who had been governor of New York since 2011, announced his resignation Tuesday after a report from the state's attorney general's office found that he sexually harassed female staffers and violated both state and federal laws. The governor said he was resigning so he would not be a distraction.

''I think, given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing. And therefore, that's what I'll do,'' he said.