×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cuba | population | plummets | births

Cuba's Population Is Dramatically Decreasing

Cuba
Cuba map (Butenkow/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Thursday, 23 February 2023 11:56 AM EST

Cuba’s population is plummeting amid mass migration, an aging demographic, and fewer births.

Experts told The Associated Press that the shrinking population represents a demographic situation that they consider dramatic for the economy and development of a country in crisis.

Fewer births and an aging population signal difficulties in the future with a shrinking labor force and greater pressure on the pension and elderly care system.

Officially, the number of Cuban residents in 2022 was 11,089,500. However, the number doesn’t take into consideration the 334,000 Cubans that U.S. authorities say crossed the border in the last 18 months. It also doesn’t take into account the thousands who are estimated to have left for other nations in Europe and Latin America.

In 2022 alone, there were nearly 250,000 Cubans (more than 2% of the 11 million Cuban total population) who have migrated to the U.S.

"The numbers for Cuba are historic, and everybody recognizes that," a senior State Department official told The New York Times in December. "That said, more people are migrating globally now than they ever have been and that trend is certainly bearing out in our hemisphere, too."

And Juan Carlos Alfonso, deputy head of the National Statistic ad Information Office in Cuba, told the AP: "It’s a complex situation. We are not the only ones. But we are following countries that are more developed in this situation."

Higher levels of education for women, easy access to contraceptives and legal abortion means that Cuban women have an average of less than two children, according to the AP.

Yalin Periera, director of a maternity home in Cuba added: "We have seen the population decrease. For example, five years ago, we had around 900-1,000 births. As the years went by either because of the pandemic or other factors that have influenced this, last year it decreased, for example, to around 700 to 800.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Cuba's population is plummeting amid mass migration, an aging demographic, and fewer births.
cuba, population, plummets, births
314
2023-56-23
Thursday, 23 February 2023 11:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved