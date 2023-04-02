NYC Man Shot Twice by Thief Charged With Attempted Murder

An overnight Manhattan parking garage attendant shot twice by a thief has been charged with attempted murder after he wrestled the gun away and returned fire on his assailant.

Moussa Diarra, 57, was shot in the stomach and grazed in the ear when he was trying to wrest control of a gun that was pulled on him by a man he found peering into cars in the West 31st Street garage 5 a.m. ET on Saturday morning, sources told the New York Post.

Diarra was charged with assault, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the report.

"You are kidding: That's an April fool day joke, right?" a nearby worker asked the Post.

"How can a hardworking man get arrested for defending himself?"

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is indicting former President Donald Trump by allegedly stretching a misdemeanor into a felony, has controversially sought to downgrade felonies to misdemeanors in the name of social justice reform. Critics — and even NYPD officers — have said Bragg's refusing to fully enforce laws has led to emboldened criminals and violence and degraded public safety in the city.

"People like Alvin Bragg have made this city unsafe and this worker is a victim defending himself," an unnamed officer told the Post.

Diarra's family friend Mariame Diarra, who is not related, was incredulous the married, working father of two was charged after being shot twice.

"That's self-defense," she told the Post. "The guy tried to rob his business. Why DA want to charge him with attempted murder? He's there for security. That's literally his job, to defend his business.

"He takes his job seriously," she continued. "Attempted murder charge has no place there. He [robber] came to find him at his job with his gun, he [Diarra] has to defend himself."

Diarra saw Charles Rhodie, 59, peaking into cars in the Manhattan garage, approached the suspected thief, bringing Rhodie outside, and asking him what was in his bag.

Rhodie reportedly then pulled out the gun, Diarra grabbed for it, causing it to go off and hitting him twice (stomach and the ear). Once Diarra got control of the gun, he shot Rhodie in the chest, sources told the Post.

They are both in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital, according to the report.

Rhodie was equally charged — attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon — with Rhodie as the investigation is underway, according to police.

