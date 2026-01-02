WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: crans montana | fire | candles

Swiss Prosecutor Links Crans-Montana Fire to Fountain Candles

Friday, 02 January 2026 11:19 AM EST

Initial investigations indicate ⁠that the fire which tore through the basement of a Swiss ski resort bar may have started when "fountain candles" attached to champagne bottles were held aloft too close to the ceiling, the local prosecutor ‍said on Friday.

Swiss officials put the death toll ‍at 40 with more than 100 injured. Investigators are combing through the ruins of the bar, examining ⁠video recordings and interviewing survivors in the hunt for clues on how the fire broke out.

Several witnesses have recounted seeing ​bar staff holding up sparkling fountain candles attached to bottles of champagne. Prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud said the fountain candles were a leading line of enquiry that ‍looked to be firming up.

"Everything suggests that the fire started from ⁠the burning candles or 'Bengal lights' that had been attached to champagne bottles. These went too close to the ceiling," she told a news conference. "From there, a rapid, very rapid and widespread conflagration ensued."

Investigators have questioned the ⁠bar's two owners, a ​French couple who bought the ⁠bar in 2015 according to the local canton's company registry.

The probe will focus on ‍previous renovations to the bar and the materials used, the availability of adequate fire extinguishing ‌systems and escape routes, as well as the number of people who were in the bar when the fire started.

Pilloud said ⁠further investigations ​would determine whether there were ‍grounds for criminal liability.

"If this is indeed the case and these individuals are still alive, an investigation ‍will be opened against them for negligent arson, negligent homicide, and negligent bodily injury," the prosecutor added.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Initial investigations indicate ⁠that the fire which tore through the basement of a Swiss ski resort bar may have started when "fountain candles" attached to champagne bottles were held aloft too close to the ceiling, the local prosecutor said on Friday.S wiss officials put...
crans montana, fire, candles
265
2026-19-02
Friday, 02 January 2026 11:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved