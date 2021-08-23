Kenya Receives 880K Moderna Vaccine Doses Donated by US

Approximately 880,000 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, which were donated by the U.S., arrived in Kenya on Monday, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) stated.

The Hill reports that the U.S. donated a total of 880,460 doses to Kenya via COVAX, the global vaccination sharing firm, after which they were taken to Kenya by UNICEF.

Kenyan Ministry of Health Secretary Susan Mochache said that ''we are very grateful to the US Government for this generous donation of Moderna vaccines. This will greatly support the ongoing rollout of Kenya's COVID-19 vaccination campaign and help us reach the target announced by His Excellency President [Uhuru] Kenyatta to vaccinate 10 million Kenyans by the end of December 2021.''

Eric Kneedler, the U.S. Embassy chargé d'affaires ad interim, stated that ''this donation builds on the United States partnership with the Government of Kenya in response to COVID-19. These life-saving vaccines will fill an important need at a critical time in Kenya's fight against this pandemic.''

All Kenyans over the age of 18 are eligible to receive the vaccine, The Hill notes. According to Reuters, a bit over 2% of the country is vaccinated, with a reported average of 1,183 new daily infections.