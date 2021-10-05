Woman Dies From Blood Clot After Taking J&J Vaccine

A woman in her late 30s died after contracting a rare blood-clotting syndrome from the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, according to Washington state authorities.

The Associated Press reports that the woman was the fourth in the United States to die from blood clotting after taking the J&J vaccine, Public Health Seattle & King County said Tuesday.

Before the federal government temporarily paused J&J vaccinations for 11 days earlier this year, three deaths were reported from the shots. A Centers for Disease Control (CDC) spokesperson said that the agency is looking into additional reported deaths from blood clots since then. This includes one woman in Washington state, who received the shot on August 26th and died on September 7th.

AP notes that blood clotting is a very rare complication that is correlated with the J&J vaccine. According to King County authorities, as of July 8th of this year, 12.5 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered. Thirty eight people who received the J&J shot had confirmed cases of the blood clot syndrome, with the majority having recovered.

Washington state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said in a statement about the woman’s death that “we send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. Losing a loved one at any time is a tragic and difficult … pain that’s become all too familiar in the last year and a half of this pandemic.”