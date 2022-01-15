×
Double Vaxxed Hospitalizations Exceed Unvaxxed in New South Wales, Australia

Double Vaxxed Hospitalizations Exceed Unvaxxed in New South Wales, Australia
Staff check a client at a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic. (Mark Baker/AP)

Saturday, 15 January 2022 01:13 PM

There are far more double vaccinated COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, compared to unvaccinated individuals, according to data published by the NSW's COVID-19 Critical Intelligence Unit.

Hospitalizations for the double vaccinated totaled 68.9%, as at 9 January 2022, compared to the unvaccinated, which accounted for 28.8%.

However, the data also points to the unvaccinated being hospitalized or sent to the ICU at a higher rate than the vaccinated.

Still, the report maintains that among the 159 in ICU beds in use at the time the data was recorded, 49.1% were unvaccinated, and 50.3% were double vaccinated.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said, according to a news.com.au Friday report, that "we know that people who are vaccinated will have generally a less torrid course than people who are unvaccinated."

She adds that getting vaccinated or boosted would help slow the spread. "That's the rationale for trying to slow the spread and getting boosters in," she adds.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



Saturday, 15 January 2022 01:13 PM
