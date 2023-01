Fifty-seven percent of likely voters say Congress should investigate how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dealt with issues of COVID-19 vaccine safety, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

Here are how the results, released Friday, break down:

31% say Congress should not investigate.

12% were uncertain.

70% of Republicans say Congress should investigate.

48% of Democrats say they support a congressional probe.

54% of independents say Congress should launch a probe.

49% say it is likely the CDC has provided the public with complete information about the danger of side effects from COVID-19 vaccines.

41% say they don’t believe it’s likely.

10% say they are unsure.

The poll, conducted Jan. 15-17, surveyed 900 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.