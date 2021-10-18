CDC Warns Unvaccinated 11 Times More Likely to Die of COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday released data that shows unvaccinated people are six times more likely to test positive for COVID-19, and more than 11 times more likely to die from the virus.

"Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 reduces the risk of getting COVID-19 and helps protect you from severe illness even if you do get COVID-19," the agency notes on its website, adding that the "CDC continues to monitor how well the vaccines are working. So far, studies show that COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of COVID-19, especially severe illness, among people who are fully vaccinated."

According to CDC data, about 189 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 10.5 million have received a booster dose, while over 218 billion have received at least one dose.

Although COVID-19 cases have declined in much of the country, the upcoming winter season could see a spike in case reports. Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive, told The New York Times that winter is "coming at a very bad time for us here in Michigan," which recently saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

"The weather drives people indoors into poorly ventilated spaces, and when either academic activities or social activities occur without masks in indoor, poorly ventilated spaces, that’s when transmission occurs," Bagdasarian said.