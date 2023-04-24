×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: covid | origins | house | china

China Accused of Interfering in Pandemic Probes

By    |   Monday, 24 April 2023 04:30 PM EDT

The Chinese government should make available scientists and military officials to testify about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic chair has requested, The Hill reported on Monday.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, sent a letter to China's ambassador to the U.S., Qin Gang, criticizing the Chinese embassy for trying to "interfere" in the committee's probe about the origins of the pandemic.

Wenstrup was referring to a message sent April 14 by Li Xiang, a counselor with China's embassy, to committee members that expressed Beijing's opposition to a House hearing that concentrated on the intelligence community's efforts to discover the origins of COVID-19.

There has also been other complaints sent by China to House lawmakers recently. Wenstrup stated in his letter that Beijing's "interference is unacceptable and will not impede the Select Subcommittee's efforts. We encourage you to cease and, instead, cooperate with the numerous international investigations into the origins of COVID-19."

The committee chair also insisted that "continued stonewalling by China will not only harm the globe's ability to predict, prepare, protect and prevent the next pandemic but will also — as your staff so eloquently said — fail to promote 'international solidarity.'"

Chinese officials have rejected the idea that the pandemic, which was first identified in late 2019 in Wuhan, could have leaked from a laboratory studying coronavirus diseases in the city, according to The Hill.

But in a declassified assessment made public in 2021 the U.S. intelligence community said that agencies view two hypotheses as plausible — that the virus originated as a laboratory-associated incident or natural exposure to an infected animal.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Chinese government should make available scientists and military officials to testify about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic chair has requested, The Hill reported on Monday.
covid, origins, house, china
268
2023-30-24
Monday, 24 April 2023 04:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved