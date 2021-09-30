×
Tags: Coronavirus | covid 19 | vaccine mandates | minnesota | hospital workers

Minnesota Hospital Workers Sue Over Vaccine Mandates

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Thursday, 30 September 2021 09:38 PM

More than 180 hospital workers across Minnesota are filed a lawsuit against health institutions and federal health officials over coronavirus vaccine mandates.

The suit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court against approximately 24 institutions, including Regions Hospital, the Mayo Clinic, University of Minnesota Physicians and Fairview Health Services, The Daily Wire reports. 

The hospital workers are asking for a court injunction against the mandates their employers are requiring claiming the requirements violate state and federal laws, including religious liberty laws. 

The lawsuit claims that ''Plaintiffs' employers are placing a substantial burden on their employees not to practice their religious-based objection to the COVID-19 vaccination or live under the threat of having their religious exemption withdrawn at any time.

''The same 'front line' health care workers hailed as heroes by the media for treating patients before vaccines were available, and even for months after the vaccines became available, including the Plaintiff employees herein, are now vilified by the media as pariahs who must be set apart from society until they are shamed, threatened, or now mandated into vaccinating,'' the suit adds.

The lawsuit also notes that the hospital workers are choosing to remain anonymous to avoid pressure to get the shots.

One of the attorneys representing the group, Gregory Erickson, told the Star Tribune that the group consists of physicians, nurses, pharmacists and technologists that have religious reservations, are pregnant, or are young and healthy. He said, ''If people thought health care was being delayed from COVID, that's like a soft summer rain compared to what's going to happen when you fire all these people.''

Erickson added that he hopes that the injunction is granted quickly.

Newsfront
