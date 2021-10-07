Man Accused of Killing Pharmacist Brother Over COVID-19 Vaccine

A Maryland man who was arrested Friday and charged with killing three people, including his pharmacist brother and sister-in-law, reportedly said he wanted to confront his brother because he thought he was "poisoning" people with the COVID-19 vaccine, NBC News reports.

Jeffrey Burnham, 46, is accused of killing his brother, 58-year-old Brian Robinette, his sister-in-law, 57-year-old Kelly Sue Robinette, at their home in Ellicott City, and an unrelated woman, 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds, in Cumberland last week. Burnham, a resident of Cumberland, was later arrested in West Virginia and is currently being held without bail in Allegany County.

WUSA-9 reports, according to charging documents submitted to the court, Burnham's mother told police officers Burnham said "he wanted to confront Brian with the government poisoning people with COVID vaccines. He repeatedly stated 'Brian knows something!'"

Burnham is accused of killing Reynolds last Thursday, stealing her car, and driving two hours away to Ellicott City where he allegedly shot and killed the Robinettes early Friday. West Virginia State Police found Burnham and arrested him without incident after he reportedly parked outside a motel in a small town, flagged down a fire department member, and said he had killed three people, according to NBC affiliate WBAL in Baltimore. WUSA-9 noted officers found a gun inside the vehicle, but did not say whether or not it was used in the killings.