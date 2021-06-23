×
US Authorities Seize Unauthorized COVID-19 Drugs Headed for Mexico: WSJ

A vial of remdesivir at Movianto premises
(Dirk Waem/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)
 

Wednesday, 23 June 2021 06:36 AM

Federal authorities have seized at U.S. airports unauthorized versions of the COVID-19 treatment remdesivir destined for distribution in Mexico, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Versions of antiviral remdesivir, without licenses from the drug's manufacturer Gilead Sciences Inc, were arriving in the United States by plane from Bangladesh and India, the newspaper said.

They were being smuggled by individuals to Mexico for patients willing to pay top dollar for the drugs, the report added, citing people familiar with the investigation.

In recent months, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have captured more than 100 shipments that they referred to U.S. Department of Homeland Security special agents for further investigation, according to the report. 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


