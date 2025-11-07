Sen. Cotton Seeks DOJ Probe Into Code Pink's CCP Ties

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is calling on the Department of Justice to investigate Code Pink, alleging the left-wing activist group has ties to a terrorist front organization and the Chinese Communist Party, The Washington Free Beacon reported Friday.

The Beacon cited a letter Cotton wrote to Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday, in which he made claims of "potential violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) and material support to foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs)."

Code Pink — notorious for disrupting Congress with anti-Israel outbursts — has advocated for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a U.S.-designated terrorist group, raising "serious questions about whether it has provided material support," Cotton wrote.

The radical activist group has also taken more than $1.4 million from socialist tech mogul Neville Roy Singham, who is married to Code Pink co-founder Jodie Evans.

Singham was unmasked in 2023 as the driving force behind a global Chinese communist propaganda network, deepening concerns over Code Pink's foreign ties and political agenda, the Beacon reported.

Cotton said the money from Singham — which makes up a quarter of Code Pink's annual budget — suggests the activist group may be acting as an unregistered foreign agent for the Chinese communist regime, according to the report.

He added that Code Pink's coordination with PFLP-linked outfits such as the sham charity Samidoun raises "serious questions about whether the group has provided material support to designated foreign terrorist organizations."

Cotton said he's adding his name to the list of those in Congress calling on the DOJ to probe "whether Code Pink and the individuals involved have violated FARA by failing to register as agents of the Chinese Communist Party and whether their support for designated FTOs constitutes material support in violation of federal law."

Since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack, Code Pink has ramped up its anti-Israel demonstrations and faces growing accusations of antisemitic conduct.

The group repeatedly disrupted congressional hearings on Israel aid, confronted Jewish journalists in synagogues, and aligned with pro-Hamas coalitions like "Shut It Down for Palestine."

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.