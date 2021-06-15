Southwest Airlines Reels With 1,000 Flights Canceled or Delayed

Southwest Airlines Co. canceled or delayed about 1,000 flights, hours after a glitch at a weather-data provider forced the carrier to temporarily ground all operations.

The airline scrubbed about 14% of its scheduled flights and delayed another 15%, according to flight tracker FlightAware as of mid-afternoon Tuesday. Travelers took to Twitter to complain about long lines at airports and jetliners sitting on the tarmac.

“We’re working quickly to resolve network difficulties impacting various systems across our network,” Southwest posted on Twitter. The company didn’t immediately comment on what was causing the disruption.

Earlier in the day, the Dallas-based airline said it had resumed normal operations after “a handful of cancellations and a small number of lingering delays” caused by the weather-data glitch. That fault affected flights for about two hours Monday night.