Cornyn, Paxton Raise Millions in Texas Senate Fight

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and GOP challenger Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have both raked in millions amid their Senate primary battle.

Cornyn’s political operation took in $3.4 million in the third quarter through his campaign and two joint fundraising committees, Politico reported, citing Federal Election Commission filings.

Cornyn’s campaign itself raised $910,000 between July and September.

Paxton’s campaign account raised $1.3 million between July and September, Politico reported.

Overall, Cornyn has nearly double what Paxton has for cash on hand, $6 million to $3.1 million, according to Politico.

Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, who recently entered the race, raised $366,000 during the last quarter as a House candidate. He can use the funds for his Senate run and has $1.5 million cash on hand, Politico said.

Cornyn, who is running for a fifth term, is working to blunt Paxton’s polling advantage.

A recent University of Houston/Texas Southern University survey has Paxton leading Cornyn by 1 percentage point, 34% to 33%, with Hunt trailing at 22%.

On the Democrat side, Rep. James Talarico, D-Texas, has raised $6.3 million with $5 million cash on hand, according to Politico, citing his filing.

Former Rep. Colin Allred, who unsuccessfully ran for Senate in 2024, has raised $4.1 million, his campaign announced.