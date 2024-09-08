Sen. Cornyn: Trump Should Let Harris Talk

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, on Sunday said former President Donald Trump should let Vice President Kamala Harris talk during Tuesday night's debate.

"You need to let Harris talk, something she has been reluctant to do unless she is reading a teleprompter," Cornyn told Fox News host Shannon Bream. "I think we have seen the polls very closely.

"She is coming off of ... a sugar high after the coup d'état that was committed against Joe Biden and, of course, the convention. I am looking forward to a repetition of the good debate performance President Trump had with President Biden. I think that he is up to it."

At least two other guests in the same Fox News segment echoed the same point: that Trump should let Harris speak. Tuesday's debate rules stipulate that one candidate will have their microphone muted while the other is speaking.