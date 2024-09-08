WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cornyn | harris | trump | debate

Sen. Cornyn: Trump Should Let Harris Talk

By    |   Sunday, 08 September 2024 04:53 PM EDT

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, on Sunday said former President Donald Trump should let Vice President Kamala Harris talk during Tuesday night's debate.

"You need to let Harris talk, something she has been reluctant to do unless she is reading a teleprompter," Cornyn told Fox News host Shannon Bream. "I think we have seen the polls very closely.

"She is coming off of ... a sugar high after the coup d'état that was committed against Joe Biden and, of course, the convention. I am looking forward to a repetition of the good debate performance President Trump had with President Biden. I think that he is up to it."

At least two other guests in the same Fox News segment echoed the same point: that Trump should let Harris speak. Tuesday's debate rules stipulate that one candidate will have their microphone muted while the other is speaking.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, on Sunday said former President Donald Trump should let Vice President Kamala Harris talk during Tuesday night's debate.
cornyn, harris, trump, debate
145
2024-53-08
Sunday, 08 September 2024 04:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved