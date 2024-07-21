WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: corey comperatore | assassination | attempt | donald trump | rally | gofundme

Trump's GoFundMe Passes $6M for Rally Shooting Victims

By    |   Sunday, 21 July 2024 12:43 PM EDT

A GoFundMe account authorized by former President Donald Trump has raised more than $6 million for the victims of the failed assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

As of Friday morning, the account had raised nearly $6.5 million through more than 69,000 donations, including contributions from billionaire Elon Musk, hedge fund investor Ken Griffin, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and his wife, UFC CEO and President Dana White, and musical artist Kid Rock.

Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old firefighter from Sarver, Pennsylvania, was shot and killed at the rally while shielding his wife and daughter from gunfire.

David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, were seriously injured in the shooting but both are said to be recovering.

Meredith O'Rourke, finance director of the former president's campaign, launched the fund to raise money, with Trump's blessing.

"President Donald Trump has authorized this account as a place for donations to the supporters and families wounded or killed in today's brutal and horrific assassination attempt," the fund's official page says. "All donations will be directed to these proud Americans as they grieve and recover. May God bless and unite our nation."

The GoFundMe's initial goal was to raise $1 million.

More info on the fund here.

Sunday, 21 July 2024 12:43 PM
