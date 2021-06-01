×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: cops

Two People Reported Struck by Gunfire at Los Angeles County Fire Station

Two People Reported Struck by Gunfire at Los Angeles County Fire Station
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 01 June 2021 04:41 PM

A shooting erupted on Tuesday at a Los Angeles County fire station, officials said, with local media reporting at least two people struck by gunfire before a suspect fled the scene and set fire to a nearby home.

Television KABC-TV reported that one firefighter was killed and another wounded in the shooting by a lone gunman at a firehouse in the high desert community of Agua Dulce, about 45 miles north of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles City News Service reported separately that at least two people were shot, one possibly fatally, when a gunman opened fire at the station.

Local media reported a body, possibly that of the gunman, turned up at a home that the suspect was believed to have set ablaze afterwards in the adjacent community of Acton, about 10 miles southeast of the shooting scene.

There was no immediate word from authorities on details of the incident except for a message posted by the county fire department on Twitter saying only that "a tragic shooting occurred at 10:55 a.m. today" at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce.

The tweet added that authorities were "still in the process of gathering additional information" with law enforcement. No mention was made of the house fire in Acton.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A shooting erupted on Tuesday at a Los Angeles County fire station, officials said, with local media reporting at least two people struck by gunfire before a suspect fled the scene and set fire to a nearby home.Television KABC-TV reported that one firefighter was killed and...
cops
208
2021-41-01
Tuesday, 01 June 2021 04:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved