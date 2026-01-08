WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: cooper union | antisemitism | lawsuit

Cooper Union Settles Campus Antisemitism Case, Pledges Reforms

Thursday, 08 January 2026 09:03 AM EST

Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art will take steps to reduce antisemitism and other harassment on campus, to settle a lawsuit claiming it failed to help Jewish students who ‍were locked inside a library as protection against pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

The settlement was announced ‍on Thursday by lawyers for 10 Jewish students who said the private Manhattan college's fostering of a hostile educational environment violated Title VI, a ⁠U.S. civil rights law that bars federal funds recipients from allowing discrimination based on race, religion and national origin.

Cooper Union will create a Title VI coordinator to ​oversee its handling of discrimination and harassment, train employees and students about its policies, and prohibit the wearing of masks to conceal identities at demonstrations, the lawyers said. It will also pay unspecified compensation to ‍the 10 students.

“Jewish students deserve to learn without being targeted, harassed, or excluded because of who ⁠they are or what they believe," Ziporah Reich, director of litigation at the pro bono Lawfare Project, which represents the students, said in a statement. "Universities have a legal duty to protect them."

Cooper Union and its lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment. After Hamas attacked Israel ⁠in October 2023, U.S. colleges and universities ​faced many lawsuits claiming they ⁠encouraged or permitted antisemitism on campus and made Jewish students and faculty feel unsafe. Columbia University, Harvard University and New ‍York University are among the schools that have settled.

The lawsuit against Cooper Union followed an October 25, 2023, rally ‌outside the library where pro-Palestinian demonstrators stormed past security guards, banged loudly on doors and windows, carried signs and chanted "Free Palestine."

Students inside said they felt unsafe. They also said school administrators ⁠did nothing ​to stop the rally and ‍told police who offered help to back off. Last February, U.S. District Judge John Cronan in Manhattan refused to dismiss the lawsuit, saying free speech protections did ‍not justify how the students were treated. Cooper Union is in Manhattan's East Village. It offers degrees in art, architecture and engineering.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art will take steps to reduce antisemitism and other harassment on campus, to settle a lawsuit claiming it failed to help Jewish students who were locked inside a library as protection against pro-Palestinian...
cooper union, antisemitism, lawsuit
341
2026-03-08
Thursday, 08 January 2026 09:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved