Tags: consumer

Senate Votes to Confirm New Consumer Watchdog Chief

Chopra (AP)

Thursday, 30 September 2021 05:22 PM

The Senate voted on Thursday to confirm Rohit Chopra as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a key agency for President Joe Biden's administration as it tries to address social inequities underscored by the pandemic.

Chopra, who currently serves as a Democratic member of the Federal Trade Commission, has won praise from progressives for his long history of defending Americans from predatory financial firms and students from the insurmountable debt often incurred as a result of deceptive private loans.

Chopra is expected to begin at the agency next week.

