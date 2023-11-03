×
Conservative-Loved 'Sound of Freedom' Streams on Amazon

By    |   Friday, 03 November 2023 05:09 PM EDT

Amazon Prime Video has secured the rights to one of the most electrifying box office successes of 2023, Angel Studios' "Sound of Freedom."

"Sound of Freedom," a real-life-inspired narrative, unfolds the harrowing journey of a government agent who resigns from his post to embark on a daring mission to rescue a young girl ensnared by sex traffickers in Colombia, according to CNBC.

The film has garnered considerable attention within conservative political circles, with endorsements from GOP presidential candidates.

This attention reflects the grassroots enthusiasm surrounding what Republican strategist Sarah Longwell has termed the "mainstreaming of the center of the QAnon movement, which centers on child protection," as reported by The New York Times.

Former President Donald Trump hosted a private screening of the film at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club during the summer.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina lauded it as an "amazing, gut-wrenching, emotional movie."

"Wow. Wow. Wow," Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas exclaimed about the film, encouraging his supporters to watch it.

During focus groups, Longwell observed that Republican voters frequently voice concerns about schools allegedly "indoctrinating children" and the participation of transgender athletes in sports.

The thriller, led by actor Jim Caviezel, amassed over $180 million at the domestic box office, outshining major studio productions like "The Flash."

Remarkably, it accomplished this on a relatively modest production budget of just $14.5 million while raking in nearly $250 million globally.

According to Daniela Peterka-Benton, the academic director of the Global Center of Human Trafficking at Montclair State University, the film's emphasis on saviors rather than victims presents an incomplete and idealized portrayal of human trafficking. She pointed out that, in reality, most children are not "snatched away" but are trafficked by individuals with whom they are acquainted.

Peterka-Benton stated, "It does a disservice to the victims; it does a disservice to people really fighting to end human trafficking and to provide services to survivors; there's so much more to it than just the rescue."

In the liberal enclave of Manhattan, attendees of "Sound of Freedom" screenings at various theaters expressed their motivations for attending, emphasizing their interest in a gripping thriller rather than the political aspect.

Malaika Villamizar, 19, said, "I came because I believe that there's child trafficking going on, and there's just not enough light being shed on it."

Angel Studios, renowned for its faith-based content, is poised for a promising future with diverse projects in the pipeline.

This content includes the release of a sci-fi thriller titled "The Shift" in December and a biographical drama titled "Cabrini" in March.

"Sound of Freedom" is slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting Dec. 26.

