MMA Champ McGregor Launches Irish Presidential Bid

Former MMA champion Conor McGregor, fresh off a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, announced Thursday his candidacy for Ireland's presidency.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins is term-limited from seeking a third seven-year term.

While visiting the White House on Monday, St. Patrick's Day, McGregor reportedly raised the issue of immigration, saying "Ireland is at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness" and that an "illegal immigration racket" was "running ravage on the country."

McGregor, 36, will be campaigning against the European Migration Pact, which would create a streamlined approach to border security and immigration and speed up the asylum process for European Union members, according to The Hill.

Only 14 of the European Union's 27 member nations adhered to a Dec. 12 deadline to deliver plans on how they will administer the pact, which is set to take effect in June 2026. Poland is reportedly among the EU nations opposed to the pact, with others calling for stricter immigration controls.

"The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025," McGregor wrote Thursday in a post on X. "Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill? Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will! For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum. Although I oppose greatly this pact, it is neither mine nor governments choice to make. It is the people of Irelands choice! Always!

"That is a true democracy! I would also be curious to hear our government officials reasoning for agreeing with this pact so fervently. I would love to hear the debates! Followed then by vote! This is the future of Ireland with me as President. All citizens of Ireland have a voice and a choice for their future! God bless our people! Vote McGregor and have your voice heard."

Trump is a big fan of the Ultimate Fighting Championships in which McGregor competed. McGregor was invited to Trump's second inauguration. At the time, he was asked whether he would run for office. He said, according to the Daily Mail: "We will see. We will see. We will see."

Most of the leadership power in Ireland's government is held by the prime minister, Micheál Martin, who condemned McGregor's comments on immigration.

"Conor McGregor's remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St Patrick's Day, or the views of the people of Ireland," Martin wrote Tuesday in a post on X. "St Patrick's Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship and fellowship."