×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: congress | supreme court | roger taney | senate | slavery | thurgood marshall | civil war

Congress OKs Bill to Remove Bust of Dred Scott Chief Justice

Congress OKs Bill to Remove Bust of Dred Scott Chief Justice
Demonstrators protest outside the Supreme Court during oral arguments in Moore v. Harper. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Common Cause)

By    |   Thursday, 15 December 2022 04:13 PM EST

Congress approved legislation to replace a bust at the U.S. Capitol of former Chief Justice Roger Taney, who authored a landmark Supreme Court decision upholding slavery, with one of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice.

The House passed the bill, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., by voice vote Wednesday, a week after the Senate approved the measure. Once the bill is signed into law by President Joe Biden, as expected, a congressional joint committee has 45 days to remove the bust, which will remain in the custody of the Senate curator. The committee then has two years to obtain a bust of Marshall to put in its place.

"Sure, we can't rewrite history, but we can choose who deserves to be honored," Cardin tweeted Wednesday.

Democrats in recent years have been trying to pass legislation aimed at removing statues from the Capitol building of those who backed slavery or the Confederacy. The legislation passed Wednesday said although the removal Taney's bust "does not relieve the Congress of the historical wrongs it committed to protect the institution of slavery, it expresses Congress's recognition of one of the most notorious wrongs to have ever taken place in one of its rooms, that of Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney's Dred Scott v. Sandford decision."

Taney, a Democrat from a wealthy slave-holding family in Maryland, was Attorney General under President Andrew Jackson when Jackson appointed him to the Supreme Court in 1835 to replace Chief Justice John Marshall.

Taney, who was chief justice from 1836 to 1864, is most notorious for his majority opinion in the Supreme Court's landmark 7-2 decision in Dred Scott v. Sandford in 1857, which determined the U.S. Constitution did not extend to Blacks of African descent, whether they were free or slaves, and Congress had no authority to ban slavery in U.S. territories.

The decision inflamed tensions between free and slave states and was a spark that led to the Civil War. The Dred Scott decision was rendered moot by the passage of the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery.

Taney's bust had been at the entrance to the Old Supreme Court Chamber at the U.S. Capitol, where the court resided from 1800 to 1935. On coat hooks on the wall opposite the bust are the names of Supreme Court justices from 1858 to 1860. Inside the chamber, which is now a museum, are busts of the first four chief justices, John Jay, John Rutledge, Oliver Ellsworth, and John Marshall.

 Thurgood Marshall was a civil rights icon before being appointed to the Supreme Court in 1967 by Lyndon Johnson. Marshall argued before the Supreme Court in the landmark 1954 case Brown v. Board of Education, which held segregated schools to be unconstitutional. He served until his retirement in 1991 and was succeeded by Clarence Thomas. Marshall died in 1993.

Related stories

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Congress approved legislation to replace a bust at the U.S. Capitol of former Chief Justice Roger Taney, who authored a landmark Supreme Court decision upholding slavery, with one of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice.
congress, supreme court, roger taney, senate, slavery, thurgood marshall, civil war
494
2022-13-15
Thursday, 15 December 2022 04:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved