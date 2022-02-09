×
Congress Reaches Large-Scale Funding Agreement

Nancy Pelosi
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (Lenin Nolly/Sipa via AP Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 09 February 2022 05:02 PM

Congressional leaders on Wednesday agreed to a wide-ranging funding deal that could lead to a more all-encompassing agreement that would fund the government for the rest of the year, Politico reports.

According to the news outlet, this agreement is likely to help legislators pass a 12-bill spending package sometime this month after talks stalled over disagreements between the parties over raising funding in military and non-defense budgets.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., applauded the agreement in a statement.

"Today's bipartisan, bicameral agreement on a framework for an omnibus government funding package represents an important step to strengthen our economic and national security as we meet the needs of the American people," Pelosi said.

"This framework will allow our nation to make bold new investments in American workers and American families while creating good-paying jobs. When the Congress enacts this omnibus, we will also unlock the increased federal funding included in our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will transform our roads, bridges, water systems, airports, broadband and more as we revitalize our middle class."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., added in a statement: "This framework agreement is a vital step towards ensuring the federal government remains funded and open — to serve the needs of the American people for the rest of the year. I want to thank the appropriators from both sides of the aisle for working in good-faith to reach this agreement, which will allow for negotiations to continue on a final bipartisan omnibus package. This framework will not only take the possibility of a government shutdown off the table, it will also unlock long-term funding for critical federal programs, create good-paying American jobs, extend ladders for the middle class, and fortify our national security."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
