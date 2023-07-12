×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: congress China subpoena balloon huawei

Did US Skip Usual Sanctions After China Balloon? McCaul Issues Subpoenas

Wednesday, 12 July 2023 04:29 PM EDT

The House Foreign Affairs chairman said Wednesday he subpoenaed the State Department for classified documents that could indicate whether the U.S. deviated from its plans for sanctioning China after a Chinese surveillance balloon traversed sensitive military sites across North America

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said he has subpoenaed the department’s “competitive actions” calendars, a classified list of actions the Biden administration had laid out to counter China aggression, including sanctions and export controls on Chinese companies like tech giant Huawei.

McCaul had asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to voluntarily deliver the documents in May and accused the State Department of declining to use sanctions over the balloon in favor of continuing engagement with the Chinese government. He said the department hadn’t complied.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller defended the Biden administration's actions countering the Chinese government, saying it has “issued a record-setting number" of sanctions, export controls and other competitive actions.

“When I was in Beijing with Secretary Blinken, one of the things we heard over and over from Chinese officials is their deep protests and their deep complaints about the competitive actions that we have taken,” Miller told reporters Wednesday.

He also said that the department was in the middle of negotiating with the House committee “with an eye toward turning over documents when they short-circuited this process and issued his subpoena.”

But McCaul said in a statement that after “the State Department’s continued refusal to comply with my committee’s urgent request for crucial information," he was “left with no choice but to issue a subpoena."

McCaul has launched a series of probes into the State Department, including for classified diplomatic cables on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and allegations that the Biden administration’s special envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, may have mishandled classified information.

“We will, of course, continue to try to respond to their requests in a timely manner,” Miller said. "We have to balance that with the growing number of congressional inquiries we have gotten, including from this committee, and the committee’s shifting priorities."

Miller said members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee had logged 49 engagements with the State Department since January.

In February, the U.S. military shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it crossed over sensitive military sites. The Biden administration, citing imagery from American U-2 spy plains, said the balloon was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals as part of a huge, military-linked aerial surveillance program that targeted more than 40 countries.

China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The House Foreign Affairs chairman said Wednesday he subpoenaed the State Department for classified documents that could indicate whether the U.S. deviated from its plans for sanctioning China after a Chinese surveillance balloon traversed sensitive military sites across...
congress China subpoena balloon huawei
431
2023-29-12
Wednesday, 12 July 2023 04:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved