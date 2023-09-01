×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: colorado | road rage | crimes

Eight Hurt in Potential Colorado Road Rage Incident

By    |   Friday, 01 September 2023 10:07 PM EDT

Authorities in Larimer County, Colorado, said that eight people were injured and several vehicles went up in flames over a possible road rage shooting Thursday evening.

Police revealed on X that the situation escalated when the suspect fired at another vehicle on Highway 287 near Wellington, causing the victim's car to crash and catch on fire.

While none of the six passengers in the victim's car was struck by gunfire, all were treated for nonlife-threatening injuries from the crash. Meanwhile, the suspect fled the scene before being apprehended.

An ambulance that responded to the wreck also caught fire, but nobody was injured.

"Investigators are still collecting witness information and processing the scene for evidence. We will share more information as it becomes available," the office wrote.

Several road closures took place after the incident but have since opened up.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Authorities in Larimer County, Colorado, said that eight people were injured and several vehicles went up in flames over a possible road rage shooting Thursday evening. Police revealed on X that the situation escalated when the suspect fired at ...
colorado, road rage, crimes
139
2023-07-01
Friday, 01 September 2023 10:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved