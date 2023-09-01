Eight Hurt in Potential Colorado Road Rage Incident

Authorities in Larimer County, Colorado, said that eight people were injured and several vehicles went up in flames over a possible road rage shooting Thursday evening.

Police revealed on X that the situation escalated when the suspect fired at another vehicle on Highway 287 near Wellington, causing the victim's car to crash and catch on fire.

While none of the six passengers in the victim's car was struck by gunfire, all were treated for nonlife-threatening injuries from the crash. Meanwhile, the suspect fled the scene before being apprehended.

An ambulance that responded to the wreck also caught fire, but nobody was injured.

"Investigators are still collecting witness information and processing the scene for evidence. We will share more information as it becomes available," the office wrote.

Several road closures took place after the incident but have since opened up.