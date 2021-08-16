Colorado Family Stuck in Afghanistan Pleads for Help

A Colorado family who got stuck in Afghanistan amid the Taliban's rapid takeover of the country is asking for help.

According to a report from the Denver TV station 9 News, city resident M. Haroon Zarify says he went to Afghanistan to care for his sick father but was prevented from leaving after the Taliban took over.

"It's really scary, and we don't know what's going to happen," Zarify says, adding that he is there with his wife and children.

Zarify says he was going to leave for the airport, but "the Taliban is on the gate, and they are doing a blind shooting, so I couldn't get myself the courage to go closer."

Zarify continues, mentioning that he is trying to stay positive by looking at pictures of his kids when they were living in Denver.

"We need help as a citizen," Zarify concluded. "It's our right to ask for help from the U.S."