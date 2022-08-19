Trans Student Claims Rejection by Every Sorority at University of Alabama

A transgender woman claims to have been rejected by every sorority during rush recruitment at the University of Alabama.

In a recent Instagram post, Alabama student Grant Sikes wrote, "Unfortunately, this chapter is closed. This recruitment journey is over for me."

Sikes added that "being dropped from my last house this morning during primary recruitment at the University of Alabama doesn't come as a surprise considering out of the almost 20 chapters — I was dropped by every single one except 2 before day 1."

The post continued: "I'm hopeful of a future where everyone is welcomed for just being themselves — everywhere. If you are going through a hard time today, remember that life is too short to ponder on the things lost. Choose happiness & always look for the positive things throughout life. Move on. See the good. See the bad. Hope for the best. Brave the worst."

The Biden administration's updated Title IX statute prohibits sex discrimination (including pregnancy, sexual orientation, and gender identity) in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.

However, for U.S.-based colleges, fraternities and sororities have a statutory exemption from Title IX. Also, organizations such as the Fraternity and Sorority Political Action Committee continually work to preserve the exception.

As a follow-up, via TikTok, Sikes said, "It is extremely upsetting, and I'm sad, because I wanted to be a part of a sisterhood, and more than that, a community."

According to the New York Post, Sikes isn't the first biological male student, who identifies as a female, to get turned down during a sorority rush situation.

In 2017, a student named Adam Davies was reportedly rejected from 12 sororities at Northwestern University.