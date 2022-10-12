×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: college | acceptance | rate | 2022

Prestigious Public Colleges Cut Acceptance Rates

Frustrated young woman reading letter with bad news

(Photo 227974979 © Fizkes | Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Wednesday, 12 October 2022 08:28 PM EDT

A slew of elite public colleges are cutting their admission rates drastically, The Hill reports.

Some of the most prestigious public institutions are now floating in the 10% to 20% range.

For the University of California schools such as Berkeley and Los Angeles, the universities accepted only 9% to 11% of applicants for the Fall 2022 semester. At North Carolina and Virginia universities, admission rates dropped to 17% to 19%.

"It's a little like the Wild West in admissions these days, filled with uncertainty," said Caroline Fisk, an educational consultant in Cary, North Carolina.

Fisk has watched as the acceptance rates at the flagship North Carolina campus in Chapel Hill have fallen.

The Hill outlines in its analysis of 18 elite public universities the admission rate in 2022 was 31%. And in 2002, the acceptance rate was 52%.

According to the Washington Examiner, nationally, though, the average acceptance rate for all colleges ranked by the U.S. News and World Report indicates that the reported admissions rates were 70.1% last year. Among those schools, 25 schools had a 100% acceptance rate.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A slew of elite public colleges are cutting their admission rates drastically, The Hill reports. Some of the most prestigious public institutions are now floating in the 10 percent to 20 percent range.
college, acceptance, rate, 2022
181
2022-28-12
Wednesday, 12 October 2022 08:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved