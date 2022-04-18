×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: colin kaepernick | nfl | black lives matter | anti-american | anti-police | activist

Kaepernick Now Says He's Willing to Accept Backup QB Role

colin kaepernick holds up a black power fist as he leaves the field when he was benched with the 49ers for poor play
(Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Monday, 18 April 2022 07:05 PM

Colin Kaepernick remains committed to making a National Football League comeback and would accept a role as a backup quarterback to make it happen, according to the latest episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast.

Kaepernick sparked a polarizing national debate in 2016 when he protested against racial injustice by kneeling during the U.S. national anthem before games and has not played in the NFL since that year.

"I know I have to find my way back in. So, yeah, if I have to come back in as a backup, that's fine," Kaepernick, 34, told former NFL players Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson and Pacman Jones on the podcast.

"But that's not where I'm staying. And when I prove that I'm a starter, I wanna be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door."

Kaepernick's protests during the pre-game renditions of "The Star-Spangled Banner" when he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers were aimed at drawing attention to police brutality against minorities.

Kaepernick had a 1-10 record as a starting quarterback in 2016 and has gone unsigned after opting out of his contract that offseason. Many experts believe his political activism is the key reason teams are wary of signing him.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Colin Kaepernick remains committed to making a National Football League comeback and would accept a role as a backup quarterback to make it happen, according to the latest episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast.
colin kaepernick, nfl, black lives matter, anti-american, anti-police, activist
211
2022-05-18
Monday, 18 April 2022 07:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved