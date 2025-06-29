WATCH TV LIVE

2 Firefighters Killed While Responding to Blaze in Idaho

Sunday, 29 June 2025 07:49 PM EDT

Two people were gunned down and others injured while responding to a brush fire in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Sunday, reported CNN.

Authorities in that area of western Idaho urged residents to shelter in place because of law enforcement activity following the shooting in Kootenai County.

Gov. Brad Little posted on X that multiple firefighters were attacked while responding to a blaze.

"This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters," Little said. "I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more."

The sheriff's office in neighboring Soshone County said on Facebook that authorities were "dealing with an active shooter situation where the shooter is still at large." It was unclear if anyone was hurt.

An alert by the Kootenai County Emergency Management Office asked people to avoid the area around Canfield Mountain Trailhead and Nettleton Gulch Road, about 4 miles north of downtown Coeur d'Alene.

No additional details were provided.

Coeur d'Alene is a city of 55,000 residents near the border with Washington.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Newsfront
