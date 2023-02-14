CNN: Russian Admits 'Inventing' Troll Farms That Meddled in US Elections

On Tuesday, CNN reported that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Russian private military entity, Wagner Group, admitted to founding a Russian troll farm known as the Internet Research Agency.

In its report, however, CNN provided no links to the source quotes.

"I react with pleasure," CNN listed the Russian oligarch as saying. "I've never just been the financier of the Internet Research Agency. I invented it, I created it. I managed it for a long time. It was founded to protect the Russian information space from boorish aggressive propaganda of anti-Russian narrative from the West."

One thing CNN did not include in the report: Prigozhin's full interview where he pointed out that his troll farm's impact on Western social media was negligible.

"Try to analyze another situation," Prigozhin continued, "the population of 'Western countries' considers the ideology that you propagate to be wrong, and therefore willingly supports the theses that Russians throw in a single amount into your information environment. Therefore, if you are up to your neck in sh*t, then it is foolish to deny that some Russian trolls make you think so."

As journalist Matt Taibbi revealed in his Twitter Files 15 report, some of the most powerful peddlers of influence on Western social media were former American intelligence heads and politico careerists.

In his report, Taibbi writes that one think tank alone, the Alliance for Securing Democracy — which was headed by such people as Hillary Clinton's close associate John Podesta, neocon Bill Kristol, and more — was responsible for "hundreds if not thousands of media headlines about supposed Russian bot infiltration of online discussions: about the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, Tulsi Gabbard's campaign, the #ReleaseTheMemo affair, the Parkland shooting, Donald Trump's election, the #WalkAway and #IStandWithLaura hashtags, U.S. missile strikes in Syria, the Bernie Sanders campaign, the 'Blexit' movement to peel black voters away from Democrats, calls to fire National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, attacks' on the Mueller investigation, and countless other issues."

CNN's report also claims that Prigozhin "admitted to interfering in the U.S. democratic process and pledged to do so again, in what appeared to be the first admission of a high-level meddling campaign from someone close to the Kremlin."

Also, CNN cites Prigozhin as saying the following on Nov. 7, the day before the midterms:

"I will answer you very subtly, delicately and I apologize, I will allow a certain ambiguity," explained Prigozhin. "Gentlemen, we interfered, we interfere, and we will interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how. During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once."

But what CNN did not include in its report is that the quote was, in itself, an apparent troll move.

In the original quote, which CNN did not link to, Progizhin's catering company, Concord, links to "the story of 'interference' in the American elections.

The link to the supposed source interference connects to the trailer of a comedy movie, "16th" about Russians interfering in the 2016 U.S. elections.