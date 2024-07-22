WATCH TV LIVE

CNN Anchor: Jewish Gov. Shapiro 'Risky' VP Pick

Monday, 22 July 2024 12:31 PM EDT

A CNN anchor drew the ire of online critics by suggesting that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro would be a risky pick for the Democratic Party's vice-presidential nomination because "he's Jewish."

While appearing Sunday night with host Anderson Cooper, John King discussed potential contenders to be on the bottom of a Democrat national ticket with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Cooper asked King "what are the pros and cons" for putting Shapiro on the ticket.

"He's certainly under consideration," King said, referencing discussions with Harris allies.

"He's a first-term governor, he's Jewish, there could be some risks in putting him on the ticket, but certainly some of our voters here in Pennsylvania said, 'Hey, we like Gov. Shapiro, give him a look,'" King said.

Criticism of King's comment appeared on X.

"Replace 'Jewish' with 'Muslim' or 'Black' ...," posted StopAntisemitism, suggesting how different general reaction would be if another ethnic minority had been singled out.

"CNN POV: Being almost any minority group in politics is historic and a milestone," posted Jacob Helberg, a senior adviser at Palantir. "Being Jewish in politics is 'risky and controversial.'"

"It says a lot about the state of American politics, and perhaps especially in progressive circles, that one of the 'cons' of #KamalaHarris selecting Gov. Josh Shapiro as her VP, is that he is Jewish and the pushback this might receive," International Legal Forum CEO Arsen Ostrovsky posted.

King, a news anchor and CNN's award-winning chief national correspondent, converted to Judaism in 2008 before marrying CNN anchor Dana Bash, who is Jewish. King and Bash are divorced.

President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he will end his reelection bid and support Harris.

Shapiro joins other potential VP contenders who include Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 22 July 2024 12:31 PM
