Clarence Thomas' Legal Team Rips Left-Wing Attacks

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ legal team slammed left-wing organizations “with largely undisclosed supporters that stand diametrically opposed to his judicial philosophy” in response to a flurry of ethics attacks.

Democrats have criticized Thomas following a ProPublica report released earlier this year that showed he had received gifts from Republican mega-donor Harlan Crow without reporting them.

“This is calumny. Willful violations require intentional disregard or indifference. The attacks on Justice Thomas are nothing less than ridiculous and dangerous, and they set a terrible precedent for political blood sport through federal ethics filings,” lawyer Elliot Berke said in a statement with Thomas’ financial disclosure report for 2022.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., the vice chairman of the House Republican Conference, and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, on Thursday also defended Thomas against attacks from the left, which “has been out to get Thomas for over 30 years.

“They started before he was even confirmed,” they said in a joint statement.

“Despite their baseless attacks, he has not stopped standing up for the rule of law and the Constitution. He is a threat to the radical progressives' agenda because he openly defies them and he cannot be intimidated. We pray for Justice Thomas and his family and thank him for his decades of faithful service to our nation."

More than 100 of Thomas’ former law clerks in an open letter published Wednesday said they “unequivocally reject attacks" on Thomas' integrity, character, and ethics. They also called Thomas "a man of greatest intellect, of greatest faith, and of greatest patriotism."