Justice Sotomayor Praises Justice Thomas Amid Political Turmoil

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Thursday praised fellow Justice Clarence Thomas for his dedication to the high court's integrity amid several high-profile Supreme Court cases on the docket.

According to The Epoch Times, one such case includes the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade. Another is a New York gun rights case that would expand the scope of protection afforded under the Second Amendment.

Thomas is a "man who cares deeply about the court as an institution," said the justice at the American Constitution Society.

Sotomayor highlighted that while the two often disagree, they share a "common understanding about people and kindness towards them."

"Justice Thomas," she added, "is the one justice in the building that literally knows every employee's name, every one of them. And not only does he know their names, he remembers their families' names and histories.

"He's the first one who will go up to someone when you're walking with him and say, 'Is your son OK? How's your daughter doing in college?' He's the first one that, when my stepfather died, sent me flowers in Florida."

Recently, an armed man was arrested outside the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The suspect allegedly told investigators he was planning on killing Kavanaugh because he believed the justice would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade and expand gun rights in the United States.

"We are becoming addicted to wanting particular outcomes, not living with the outcomes we don't like," Thomas said after a draft opinion of Roe v. Wade was leaked. "We can't be an institution that can be bullied into giving you just the outcomes you want. The events from earlier this week are a symptom of that."

Thomas later remarked on the leak, adding that he didn't "think that what happened at the court is tremendously bad.

"I wonder how long we're going to have these institutions at the rate we're undermining them," he continued, commenting that there is a "different attitude of the young" today.